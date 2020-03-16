'America's Got Talent' Judge Heidi Klum Kisses Husband Tom Kaulitz Through Window After Coronavirus Test

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz are keeping their distance while they wait to get their coronavirus test results — but that's not stopping them from showing affection for each other. Klum, 46, posted a video of herself kissing Kaulitz, 30, through a window on her Instagram on Sunday.

"Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill," Klum wrote. "To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our [coronavirus] tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what's really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities."

She encouraged her followers to "listen to officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people... especially if you are not feeling well. ... Together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future," she finished.

The America's Got Talent judge described her symptoms on Friday, telling her Instagram followers she had "a chill, feeling feverish, cough, [and] runny nose." However, she explained she wasn't able to known for certain if she contracted COVID-19 because there weren't any tests available at the time.

She stayed home from work on AGT and told her followers she hoped it was "just a cold. I would love to do the corona test but there just isn't one here. I've tried with two different doctors and I just can't get one. Stay safe, everyone, stay home if you don't feel good."

Other celebrities who have announced they are self-quarantining are Orlando Bloom, Lady Gaga and Serena Williams. Meanwhile, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. They have shared a few updates from isolation in Australia.