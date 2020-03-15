'America's Got Talent': Sofia Vergara Tells Fans to 'Stay Safe' as Production Shuts Down

Amidst the global health crisis surrounding the coronavirus, many television shows have ceased or postponed production on their current seasons. Recently, America's Got Talent became another one of those productions that has halted production. This news comes days after it was reported that Heidi Klum, who has recently been tested for the coronavirus and is awaiting the results, missed two days of filming because she was ill. In light of this news, new judge Sofia Vergara has addressed the matter on Instagram and issued a message directly to her fans about this health crisis.

On Instagram, Vergara posted a couple of photos of herself, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and AGT host Terry Crews from one of their recent filming sessions. According to the Modern Family star, the series had recently wrapped up the auditions portion of the show, some of which was filmed without a studio audience. Her post came shortly after Page Six reported that AGT has halted production on the series "out of an abundance of caution."

"Wrapping up the auditions on @agt," Vergara wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to all the amazing talent and the crew. Hopping everyone stays safe!!!"

On Saturday, the same day that it was announced that AGT is halting production, Klum shared that she was finally able to get tested for the coronavirus. She went on to relate that she is currently under self-quarantine, and has even kept herself isolated from her husband, Tom Kaulitz, as she awaits the results.

"Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back," Klum told her followers via Instagram. "We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further."

"These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what's really important- the people you love and keeping them safe," she continued. "Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well."

"I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope!" Klum concluded her post. "Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future."