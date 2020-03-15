'7th Heaven': Watch Lorenzo Brino's Adorable 'YMCA' Scene With Brother Nikolas

7th Heaven fans are mourning the loss of young star Lorenzo Brino after his death at the age of 21. Brino was killed in a car crash earlier this week according to TMZ, losing control of his Toyota Camry and crashing into a pole. Fans were quick to swarm social media with their thoughts on the actor's passing and looking back on some key moments on the beloved series.

Brino played the dual roles of Sam and David Camden on the series, joining as an infant and staying on alongside his siblings, Nikolas, Myrinda, and Zachary. The quadruplets played the role of twins Sam and David Camden, introduced in season 3 of the series.

They took turns playing the role, with Lorenzo Brino and Nikolas Brino continuing on as they grew older and began to look different. Their presence on the show continued from 1999 until 2007 when the show ended.

One scene that sticks out for fans and captures Brino's energy on the show come when the young Camden twins are singing in the backseat while mother Annie Camden (Catherine Hicks) smiles along and father Eric Camden (Stephen Collins) deals with a sniffle and asks the kids to stop singing.

What happens next is a flurry of staple backseat behavior including the desire to have a hamburger, the need to go to the bathroom, and the tendency to confuse their parents. It's a lovable scene that shows what fans loved about the series and the characters.

Many have shared their thoughts about the loss, including Brino's family and friends. His death was first revealed by his sister, Mimi, in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

"To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say 'gone but never forgotten,'" his sister captioned photos of him. "Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years. Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side. Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I’ll love you forever."

Fans who want to relive the series can currently stream 7th Heaven on Hulu and CBS All-Access.