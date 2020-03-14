Tom Hanks' Son Colin's Tweets About Donald Trump and Coronavirus Are Riling up Onlookers

Tom Hanks' son, Colin Hanks has been firing off an angry tweets about President Donald Trump all week, and social media is struggling to keep up The actor was furious about the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, especially after his father and stepmother tested positive for the illness while overseas in Australia. Now his tweets are the perfect storm of politics, celebrity and international news.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson revealed that they were sick with the coronavirus on Wednesday. The couple was in Australia, working on the upcoming Elvis Presley movie when they were apparently exposed to the virus. They thanked fans for their concern and urged them not to worry about them.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia," Hanks' statement began. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," his statement continued. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

"We'll keep the world posted and updated," he concluded. "Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

That same day, Hanks' 42-year-old son, Colin made a furious post about the Trump administration's new measures to stop the spread of "misinformation" about the virus.

"So NOW Trump and the White House are concerned about the spread of misinformation," he tweeted.

Hanks was already an outspoken opponent of President Trump on Twitter, but with his father's health now in the headlines, his tweets have picked up more notice than ever. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star is getting some fresh pushback on his views, but plenty of fresh support as well.

Here is a look at how Twitter is feeling about Colin Hanks' tweets through the coronavirus outbreak.