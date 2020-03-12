Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Son Chet Opens up About Parents' Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet took to social media Wednesday evening not only to confirm his parents had tested positive for coronavirus, aka COVID-19, but to reassure that the beloved actors are "not trippin'" about the diagnosis.

"Wassup everyone. Yeah, it's true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy," Chet says in a video he shared to social media after his parents revealed they had contracted the virus.

He added: "They're both down in Australia right now 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously.

"I don't think it's anything to be too worried about," he concluded. "I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes. I think it's all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love."

Tom's oldest son, Colin Hanks, also shared an update on Twitter Wednesday night. "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances," he wrote. "Despite the fact I'm in L.A. and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery."

Wednesday evening, Tom took to social media to reveal he and Wilson's positive COVID-19 tests.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the actor wrote on his Instagram.

He continued, "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

