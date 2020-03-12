Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized after suffering chest pains following his sentencing Wednesday and taken to Bellevue Hospital, his spokesman told Page Six. The disgraced Hollywood producer, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act charge and third-degree rape, will be treated for his "ongoing heart problems" and evaluated for "a complication related to his back surgery," Juda Engelmayer told the outlet.

"We are incredibly appreciative of the level of care and attention the NYC Dept. of Corrections is showing regarding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition," Engelmayer said after the sentencing, adding that Weinstein would likely be "held overnight for observation."

This is just one of Weinstein's many health problems since the start of his trial, including a fall Sunday morning while in custody, according to Engelmayer.

"Harvey says his head throbs all the time and thinks he has a concussion. He has not been officially diagnosed," Englemayer said, adding that Weinstein has "had a lot of time to think about his life and what he's done" while incarcerated, adding, "He said he wasn't a nice guy and that's how he got here."

Weinstein was also hospitalized following his conviction on Feb. 24 due to a heart issue, for which Engelmayer told CNN doctors had inserted a stent.

Prior to his sentencing, Cy Vance, Manhattan District Attorney, said the women that testified about their assault "pulled our justice system into the 21st century," as per ABC News.

"Rape is rape whether it's committed by a stranger in a dark alley or a domestic partner in a working relationship," he said.

The following day on PBS News Hour, he praised the role of the sexual assault survivors in testifying against Weinstein.

"In the examination of the survivors during the Weinstein trial, there was a lot of victim-blaming, a lot of harsh questioning of the survivors, which I don't think, number one, was particularly effective, I also think really was counterproductive to the defense," he said.

"The survivors who were asked these questions, they obviously responded with honesty, often with emotion. It was a difficult and a grueling experience for them," he continued. "And, at the end of the day, I don't believe that is necessarily the most effective way to cross-examine a survivor of sexual assault, as a defense attorney, having been a defense attorney for 20 years myself."

Photo credit: Kevin Hagen / Stringer, Getty