Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Chapman Speaks out About Coronavirus Fears: 'This Is Bizarre'

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman's daughter Bonnie Chapman has spoken out about fears of the Coronavirus "outbreak," saying that the whole situation "is bizarre." Taking to Twitter, Bonnie shared that her home state of Colorado is under a State of Emergency. She then went on to encourage any of her followers who may test positive for the virus to "please stay home," so that they don't risk the illness being passed to someone who may not be able to "survive" it.

State of emergency here in Colorado, this is bizarre. Please don’t panic though but if you are infected please stay home. Just because you can survive this outbreak, doesn’t mean you can’t spread it to someone who won’t. — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) March 10, 2020

Concerns over the virus in the United States have been rapidly rising over the past week, with many large events — such as the SXSW fest in Austin, Texas — being cancelled due to worries over having large groups of people congregating in one place.

Notably, the campaign of Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has recently announced that they have cancelled a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio due to concerns over Coronavirus.

NEWS: Sanders campaign cancels their Cleveland rally tonight on election night due to Coronavirus concerns: pic.twitter.com/ygivm2lwuL — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 10, 2020

"Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland," campaign communications director Mike Casca said in a statement, as reported by ABC News.

"We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak," Casca added. "Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight."

⁦.⁦@BernieSanders⁩ Cancels Cleveland Rally Over Coronavirus Concerns CLEVELAND, I was looking forward to this rally on my home turf, but safety first! This #CoronaVirusUpdate is nothing to play with. Our campaign made the right call. #Bernie2020 https://t.co/thpH6pUXbQ — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) March 10, 2020

President Donald Trump recently spoke out about whether or not he would get tested for coronavirus, saying, "I feel very good, but I guess it's not a big deal to get tested. It is something I would do, but again, I spoke to the White House doctor -- terrific guy, talented guy. He said there is no reason to do it.

At this time, medical experts are urging citizens to limit there exposure to large crowds, as well as encouraging everyone to wash their hands very thoroughly, in an effort to minimize the impact of the virus.