Charlie Sheen's Rep Denies Actor Sexually Assaulted Corey Haim, Despite Corey Feldman's Allegation

A documentary by actor Corey Feldman, (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, has leveled some serious allegations against Charlie Sheen. After premiering at a special screening in Los Angeles Monday night, which alleged that Sheen raped Corey Haim, a representative for the former Two and a Half Men star issued a statement on Tuesday. According to Yahoo!, the statement outright denies the claims made by Feldman in the documentary.

"These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred, period," Sheen's spokesperson said Tuesday. "I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother, Judy Haim, has to say."

The statement also added that "no decision has been made at this time" regarding legal action against Feldman.

Corey Haim was another Reagan-era child star whose career was closely intertwined with Feldman's, earning them the collective nickname "The Two Coreys." While Haim himself died of pneumonia in 2010, his mother, Judy, had previously emailed Sheen's rep on February, and called the allegations "a huge accusation without any proof and without my kid being here to defend himself."

Haim went on to say that the alleged crime "never happened or else I would have known about it" and believes Feldman may have "lost his mind."

"The horrible thing is he thinks this is a great way to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of my son's death."

Sheen had previously been accused of sexually assaulting Haim in 2017, that time by another former child actor, Dominick Brascia. While Brascia was also accused of similar crimes against Haim, he previously claimed that Sheen committed the crimes when the two filmed the 1986 dramedy Lucas.

[Haim] told me they smoked pot and had sex," Brascia told The National Enquirer at the time. "He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested. Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again. He claimed he didn't like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser."

Days before the documentary's screening, Feldman had tweeted that he arrived home to find a 'Wolf Pack' calendar on his front door, which he believes is a secret organization that's aim is to silence him while keeping Hollywood's darkest secrets hidden from the public.

After filing a police report, Feldman said he was leaving town until the documentary's premiere Monday night.