Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Display Rare PDA During One of Their Final Royal Outings

On Saturday, March 7, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the annual Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall, and as always, the royal couple showed a little PDA, holding hands as they walked into the event. The sweet moment was captured in a photo shared to their Instagram page, in which the couple was photographed from the back as they made their way into the venue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 7, 2020 at 12:42pm PST

"Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall — marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos," the caption read. "The Duke, who is Captain General @RoyalMarines joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity."

Another trio of photos from the event showed Harry and Meghan smiling together and speaking with other attendees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 7, 2020 at 1:52pm PST

For the evening, Markle wore a stunning red Safiya dress with cape detailing, pairing the gown with red suede pumps, red Simone Rocha beaded statement earrings and a red Manolo Blahnik satin clutch. She wore her hair sleek and straight and tucked behind her ears, and her husband coordinated with her in a red military uniform.

The Sussexes have attended a number of royal engagements since arriving in the United Kingdom last week both separately and together, though the outings are expected to be some of their last before they officially step back as senior members of the royal family in the spring. On March 9, the couple will attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London along with several other royals including the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The service will be the first joint appearance between the Sussexes and the Cambridges in several months and one of the Sussex's last before their new live as non-royals. Harry and Markle are currently living in Canada and have attended a handful of speaking engagements since announcing their royal exit in January.

Photo Credit: Getty / Simon Dawson