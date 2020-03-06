Meghan Markle Was Reportedly a 'Bag of Nerves' During First Appearance Back in UK With Prince Harry

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first appearance back in the U.K. since announcing they would be stepping down as senior royals, while Markle looked absolutely stunning, one source is revealing that she was actually more "nervous" than she appeared but did a great job putting on "a brave face" even calling the moment "Oscar-worthy!"

"We all know that Meghan's a good actress," the insider told In Touch. "The truth is she was a bag of nerves before and during her appearance, but was determined to put on a brave face and came across super confident in front of the cameras. Her performance was Oscar-worthy!"

The two were stepping out for the Endeavor Fund Awards in London on Thursday, March 5. Markle looked stunning in a turquoise, Victoria Beckham dress, accessorized with a clutch and a slicked-back, low-pony tail look. Harry looked dapper in a navy blue suit as he carried an umbrella for the two due to the rain outside.

While many were thrilled to see the royal pair, one person in the crowd was not after letting out a loud "boo." As the two were exiting the car, several onlookers cheered the couple on, but one person aired their disapproval, potentially a result of the couple announcing their new change.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in town, it's being reported that Harry is trying to smooth things over with his family. Last Sunday, the 35-year-old met with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for a causal get together. The two met for lunch in a casual environment which gave both of them some time to get things off their chest. Reports also say that Harry will meet with his older brother Prince William amid their family feud.

"He knows it's a now or never situation and doesn't want to lose his brother for good," an insider told the outlet of William. "It will take time for them to rebuild their relationship but at least they're on the right path."

Since Harry and Markle said "I do" in May 2018, it seems as though the brothers relationship has continued to go downhill, along with any relationship Markle and Kate Middleton had. Royal onlookers weren't sure what exactly was happening between the family and for a while it was reported that no issues were going on between the four. Slowly, over time, it's became apparent there were issues. While fans of the royal family still aren't sure what's causing the divide, it's said that Harry is over living in his brother's spotlight.

"He's over living in William's shadow," the insider said. "The Queen stressed the importance of her family putting on a united front, and she made this very clear in her statement, but his relationship with William is still strained. The way things are going, it's unlikely they'll ever be close again. Like they used to be."

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Getty.