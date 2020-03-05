Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Booed Following First Joint Appearance in London

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were booed at their first joint appearance in London since announcing their decision to step down as senior royals. The two attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London on Thursday night and when they exited the car, Harry pulled out an umbrella to hold over he and his wife since it was raining. However, not everyone was excited to see them. While they were greeted with cheers, one loud boo stuck out like a sore thumb.

There were mostly cheers on the couple’s arrival but one loud boo pic.twitter.com/4fOGUM9NFa — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 5, 2020

Markle was in a turquoise, short-sleeved Victoria Beckham dress that was knee-length, rocking a slicked-back, low-ponytail look, while her husband was seen looking dapper in a navy suit.

(Photo: Chris Jackson, Getty)

The Endeavour Fund Awards highlights and celebrates the servicemen and women who have either been injured or wounded who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The two attended the celebration the last two years together when in 2018 they were still engaged, and in 2019, Markle was pregnant with their son Archie.

Since their surprise announcement, the two have split their time between Canada and the U.K. Over the last several months, the royal family and the new parents have been trying to sort through details on how they'll move forward when the official transition takes place on March 31. In the meantime, they'll continue to attend a slew of events while in the U.K., including the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey where Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will be on Monday.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," the Queen wrote in a statement when her family came to a conclusion of how Markle and Harry would proceed. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedication and work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family."

While Harry has been in the U.K., it was reported that he had a casual Sunday lunch with his grandmother in an attempt to try and smooth things over. It has also been reported that he will meet with his brother for a private meeting.