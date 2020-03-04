Meghan Markle Not Attending Met Gala Following Rumored Reports

Rumors have been swirling that Meghan Markle may be attending the Met Gala this year, however, according to royal sources this is untrue. As she and husband Prince Harry pursue a more independent life from the royal family, it's not a complete surprise fans are wondering if she'll be in attendance. However, at least in the year of 2020, the Suits actress will not be walking the red carpet.

"The Duchess is not attending this year's Met Gala — in any capacity," the royal insider said according to People.

The star-studded event, known for the dramatic and memorable outfits, benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. It will be co-chaired by Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Since Markle and Harry have moved out of the U.K. to Canada, it seems as though the two are trying to live a more normal life outside of royal protocol. Markle has been driving herself around again, instead of being chauffeured, while Harry has been caught picking up his own food and seemingly dressing down these days for a more casual look.

The two will finalize the last bit of their duties this month alongside the royal family, before officially stepping down as senior level royals. In the meantime, it's being reported that Harry already met with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for a casual Sunday lunch in efforts to smooth things over ahead of their exit. It's also being reported that Harry and his brother Prince William will also meet privately in efforts to make peace after a tumultuous year.

"He knows it's a now or never situation and doesn't want to lose his brother for good," a source told In Touch about William wanting to patch up he and Harry's relationship. "It will take time for them to rebuilt their relationship but at least they're on the right path."

Fans quickly speculated following Harry and Markles marriage that the two brothers were having issues but weren't sure why. As time has gone on, it seems like it's only gotten worse. At one point, onlookers pointed fingers at Markle saying they felt she was imposing her thoughts on what they should do moving forward, but now a royal source says Harry is simply tired of living in his brother's shadow.

"He's over living in William's shadow. The Queen stressed the importance of her family putting on a united front, and she made this very clear in her statement, but his relationship with William is still strained. The way things are going, it's unlikely they'll ever be close again. Like they used to be."

