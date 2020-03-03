Pauley Perrette Fans Send Love to 'NCIS' Alum After She Unearths Her '48 Hours' Interview About Stalking Incident

Fans are rallying their support around NCIS alum Pauley Perrette after the actress shared her 2017 interview with 48 Hours in which she opened up about her own experiences with stalking. Perrette shared the tweet ahead of U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff's visit to her home, where they discussed anti-stalking legislation. Pauley Perrette speaks out on stalking https://t.co/4FZvqUXWFB via @YouTube — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) February 27, 2020 In the video, Perrette, who has long advocated for stricter stalking laws, said that "the whole world is such a frightening place for me" after her own experience with stalking. Although she did not divulge any exact details, the actress was attacked by a homeless man in 2015. "I'm so scared sitting here talking about it. It – it just – it puts the same fear into every victim. But we can't keep this a secret," she said in the video. "We have to be courageous. We have to get these laws changed. I'm here for other victims. I'm here for the next victim." Wonderful having my dear friend @RepAdamSchiff at my house today. He’s the best. And we are still working on #StalkingLaw pic.twitter.com/yOHwRf7aqO — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) March 1, 2020 Keep scrolling to see how fans are rallying their support around the actress.

"Way to go Pauley! It would have been easy for you to focus on yourself & try to 'get past it.' But you choosing to shine a light on this horror will help so many more. Well done!" wrote one fan. "This world needs more advocates & it’s a problem that needs a hero to step up. Thank you!" @PauleyP Thank You for all you do!! I hope your #StalkingLaw passes! It's way past time something be done about this very dangerous action! 💜 pic.twitter.com/7XTjgTIwcZ — Karen Light (@Kernnin) March 1, 2020 "Never even thought about the legal part," tweeted another. "Where they want to see them in court just for the reason to see them and they are controlling them in the where and when."

"I'm glad you're still trying to work to keep stalking victims safe,Pauley," commented somebody else. I'm very sorry you went through this. Thank you for speaking out and sharing your story. It is my sincere hope lawmakers will wake up and make serious change. — Bitchy Smurf aka BeachGal (@GWillie1968) February 27, 2020 "Powerful words AND message Miss P," added one person.

"I saw this on YouTube awhile back," recalled a fan. "Very well made and I'm sorry you had to go through that." LOVE THIS!!! — Grace Parra (@GraceParra360) March 1, 2020 "Many will thank both of you for all the work you have done!" commented another on Perrette's photo with Schiff. "Many women, children and even some men will be safer because of all the great work you both are doing!"

"Thanks for your work to keep people safe from stalkers," tweeted a fan. pic.twitter.com/EoIJXxQr0H — Bellz Webster (@BellzWebster) March 1, 2020 "Kudos to the two of you!" applauded another person. "Being stalked is something nobody can imagine unless it has happened to them."

"I hate it that you have to go through this, you and your family," wrote one. "If any of mine was being stalked. I would do whatever I could to make sure that the stalker would not get anywhere close to them. Please be careful and keep moving forward." Excellent keep fighting! — Claire Phillips (@DocClaireP) March 1, 2020 "I remember this from a couple of years ago!" added somebody else. "I will have to find the whole ep! I hope you are doing better with that today?!"

"That's the first thing I noticed about this special. She put most of the focus on the other victims.She supported them," another person observed. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Tracey Rooney (@troonster) March 1, 2020 "You're the best, Pauley!" commended somebody else.