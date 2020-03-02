Amber Rose Called out For Mariah Carey Photo Caption

Model Amber Rose found herself the target of criticism on Instagram for the caption to a photo with singer Mariah Carey. Rose called the both of them "light skinned, bright skinned multiracial goddesses," which quickly set a fire off in the comments section. Rose previously shocked fans in February, when she became the latest celebrity to get a face tattoo.

On Thursday, Rose took a picture with Carey backstage at the singer's The Butterfly Returns residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

"When you're both light skinned, bright skinned multiracial goddesses but one is talented and the other one is a h—," Rose wrote in the caption. "[Mariah Carey] Love you MiMi! Last night was Amazing!"

While many of Rose's celebrity friends posted positive messages in the comments, some Instagram users were shocked to see Rose describe herself and Carey as "light skinned."

"Stupidest caption ever goes to?!??" one person wrote.

Mariah really should have said, “I don’t know her” when Amber asked for a pic. https://t.co/E7CflIMLDQ — Hey...you (@VAgal02) February 28, 2020

"What was the reason for that first part?" another person tweeted of the caption.

Rose last surprised her fans on Feb. 12, when she revealed a face tattoo with the names of her sons Bash and Slash written accross her forehead. Slash is her son with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards and was born in October 2019. Bash is a nickname for Sebastian, her son with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

Subsequent photos on Instagram confirmed the tattoos are permanent.

"For some people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm 'too pretty' even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me," Rose wrote in a response to the critics. "LOL. Or they would just tell me I'm ugly. So either way the moral of the story os do whatever the f— you want in life."

Carey finished her The Butterfly Returns residency on Saturday. It was a follow-up to her successful 2015-2017 residency #1 to Infinity, in which she performed all 18 of her number one singles each night. The sequel residency included an entirely different setlist made up of songs that never reached number one.

Rose and Carey do have one thing in common. They both had relationships with Nick Cannon. Carey was married to The Masked Singer host from 2008 to 2016, and they share 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. Rose was rumored to be in a relationship with Cannon in 2014, after she broke up from Khalifa and he split from Carey. In 2014, Rose told E! News she did not sleep with Cannon.

