Miley Cyrus Posts NSFW Comment on Boyfriend Cody Simpson's Photo: 'You're Welcome'

Popstar Miley Cyrus has lit up the comments section of her boyfriend's latest Instagram post. As noticed by InTouch Weekly, Cody Simpson posted a quartet of photos documenting his time in the recording studio. However, it was Cyrus' question that really jumped out for fans.

"Where's the screenshot of me flashing my boobies while you record? Tip: Smiling when you sing helps pitch by brightening the sound," Cyrus wrote. "You're welcome for all the above!"

As Simpsons' caption indicated, he was laying down some vocal tracks for an upcoming project. "I love my job," Simpson wrote. "[Prince Neptune Poet] coming April 7, new music to coincide."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson) on Feb 26, 2020 at 3:56pm PST

Cyrus was first rumored to be dating the Australian singer in October just before her divorce from another Australian, Liam Hemsworth, was finalized in January. Simpson had previously been friends with Cyrus for a number of years before the two agreed to enter into a romantic relationship.

"It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize," Simpson's manager Matt Zeidman previously told PEOPLE. "Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they're both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me."

Though their pairing may seem ideal, the couple already sparked rumors of infidelity just days before Christmas when Simpson was spotted with a Playboy Playmate along with Cyrus posting on Instagram about a "lonely" Christmas song she'd once written.

Simpson later addressed the issue in early January, telling Page Six that it was simply "a great Christmas out in Nashville. The singer added that his relationship with Cyrus is "great" as well as calling the flirting rumors "stupid."

It also appears that Cyrus will be returning to the role that helped make her famous. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, told Hollywood Life in early February that "they're about doing a prequel" for Hannah Montana.

"I get to get my mullet back," the senior Cyrus added, quite excitedly. "I think there’s a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana."

Hannah Montana debuted in 2006 and lasted until 2011, totaling four seasons as well as two feature films.