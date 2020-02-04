'Hannah Montana' Prequel in the Works, Billy Ray Cyrus Says

There's a chance Hannah Montana may be making a return to television...sort of. One of the stars of the show came out on Tuesday and talked about a prequel that is in the works. Billy Ray Cyrus tells Hollywood Life that "they're about doing a prequel."

He's excited about the opportunity, mostly because it means "I get to get my mullet back."

"I think there’s a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana,” Cyrus went on to say.

Nothing more is known about this possibility besides what Cyrus recently put out. In that same interview, he also talked about how he was hesitant about accepting the role on Hannah Montana.

"They had cast me as her dad, and I said, ‘They should get a real actor. I don’t want to mess that show up," he shared. "They should get a real actor to play her dad, because this is a great script and a great concept. It’s going to blow Miley up. It’s going to be big.'"

The show debuted in 2006 and lasted until 2011. Altogether the series put out four seasons and two movies.

If this does transpire, it'll be just another classic Disney Channel show getting a second life. Thanks to Disney+ and its major success, the company is tapping into its past and reviving former shows. The most notable on that list is the Lizzie McGuire Show.

Hilary Duff will be reprising her role on the streaming service's reboot. The series will follow her character all grown up and in her 30s. A release date hasn't been revealed but it is expected to air sometime in 2020, despite the showrunner recently dropping out.

Duff is eager to get back into her iconic character.

"It sounds so cheesy to say, but it really warms my heart," she said. "This character has meant so much to so many people. I've known that throughout the years, people constantly coming up to me like, 'Oh my God, you were my childhood,' and 'You were my best friend.' She really was a key element to kids in their preteen years, and those are very special, scary times."

In regards to the possible Hannah Montana prequel, there is no word yet on whether or not Miley Cyrus would have a part in it, or any of the other original cast members like Emily Osment and Jason Earles.