Halsey Blasts Plastic Surgery Accusations Following Latest Video

Halsey isn't letting accusations that she's gotten plastic surgery go, responding to a follower claiming she had work done in the comments of a video in which she showed off her makeup-free face late Thursday while listening to music in bed.

"All I know how to do when I get in bed after a show is take videos of myself being sad listening to [The Japanese House]," she captioned the series of videos, in which she zoomed in on various parts of her face.

For one follower, the videos made the "You Should Be Sad" singer look like she had gone under the knife in some way, prompting them to comment, "All these young women getting plastic surgery. What a shame."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Feb 26, 2020 at 4:52pm PST

Halsey was quick to respond that because of her immune system issues, she's not able to get injections of filler, explaining she simply has lip liner tattooed on to give her a full pout.

"I can’t get injectables [because] I have an autoimmune disease and my body would reject ’em," she responded. "I get my lip liner tattooed on!!!! Hurts like a B—!!!!!!!"

Halsey has been open about her health struggles over the years, which include endometriosis, or when tissue similar to the the intrauterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, which is often painful to a debilitating level.

In August 2018, Halsey explained to a follower asking why she had not been cured of the disease, "Autoimmune issues are incredibly hard to diagnose which makes them hard to treat. They can disguise themselves as other illnesses and symptoms from one illness can play off symptoms of another. Most people spend years looking for the right diagnosis before they can treat it!"

Also that year, she opened up about her experience with the disease on The Doctors, saying, "Doctors can tend to minimize the female experience when it comes to dealing with [endometriosis]. My whole life, my mother had always told me, 'Women in our family just have really bad periods.' It was just something she thought she was cursed to deal with and I was cursed to deal with, and that was just a part of my life."

"I'm 23 years old, and I’m going to freeze my eggs," she continued of advocating for her own health. "And when I tell people that, they’re like, 'You're 23, why do you need to do that? Why do you need to freeze your eggs?' Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, Getty