Chrissy Teigen Bites Back at Fan Questioning Her Over Photo of Daughter Luna's Feet

Chrissy Teigen is clapping back at one of her followers who made a rather strange comment about her daughter, Luna's feet. It seems as though Teigen can't post anything on social media without the disapproving fans saying something rude or mean, but the model continues to show time-and-time again, that she has no shame in calling them out. In a video the mom-of-two shared to Twitter, captured a moment of her painting her daughter's feet, but one of her followers suggested she not post a video like that because of all the "pervs" out there.

Late night pedicures with Luna and her monkey toesssss 😍 pic.twitter.com/5yLDTvcfb6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2020

"So many pervs o the internet I wouldn't post my daughter's feet like that," the user wrote according to The Daily Dot.

Tiegen responded with, "Good so don't," before clarifying, "It's not a clap back. It's not a comeback. It's not a drag. it's not a story. just tired of u, thanks."

Then, someone else reached out and noted that Teigen can't say anything without there being repercussions.

honestly I’m really tired in general. I can’t say anything. Anything. so I don’t. I don’t say anything like I used to. and yet even those random moments when I do...this — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2020

Teigen isn't unfamiliar to haters shaming her but that's why she's become so known for speaking out against them because she does it without second thought. In fact, she recently opened up about what she gets mom-shamed about the most.

"It's pretty much everything," she told Today Parents. "Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism. Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we're forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out."

Another topic that gets her audience riled up is car seats. "If they get a glimpse of the car seat there is a lot of buckle talk. Maybe for one half of a second, the strap slipped down. And TV is another big one. We have TV on a lot in my house. John and I work on television; we love watching television."

While she's developed "thicker skin," the comments still affect her. One photo that several were quick to criticize is when she captured a moment between she and Luna noting that Luna was her personal stylist, but in the photo, parts of Teigen's body were revealed and fans thought she should have covered up more. However, in true Teigen fashion, she clapped back with the perfect response!

Photo credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU/Getty.