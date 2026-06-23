Taylor Swift Allegedly Snubs Popular Actor and Wife From Wedding Invite List

Miles Teller and Kaleigh Sperry reportedly won’t be attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

According to a report from Page Six, Teller and Sperry are not on the guest list for Swift and Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding, which is rumored to take place July 3 in New York City.

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No specific reason for the alleged snub was provided, though reports of tension between Swift and Sperry have circulated for months. (Polymarket even cited this situation as important “Market Context” in its Swift-Kelce wedding guest market.)

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TMZ later reported that Swift and Sperry are no longer as close as they one were, with sources describing the situation as a “sad time” for the friendship. The outlet reported that mutual friends are hopeful the relationship can be repaired before the wedding.

Swift, Teller, and Sperry were last publicly photographed together in February 2024 while watching the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Since then, fans have noticed that while Sperry still follows Swift on Instagram, she no longer regularly interacts with the “Bad Blood” singer’s posts.

Teller offered little insight when he was asked in November 2025 whether he and his wife would attend the wedding.

“I don’t know. That is gonna be — I imagine — one impressive wedding,” he told Parade. “But yeah, just very happy for them. I’ve known Trav for a while, too, and I think they’re having a blast. That’s the point.”

While Teller and Sperry may not have secured an invitation, Polymarket suggests several of Swift’s closest friends remain likely attendees.

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As of June 22, longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff had an 87% chance of attending the wedding, while actress Blake Lively’s odds were around 29% chance of her making at appearance at the wedding.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed wedding details. However, Swift when Swift made an appearance on the Graham Norton Show in October 2025, she revealed the wedding will not be small.

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“I’m so excited about it,” Swift said on her upcoming big day. “I know it’s gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble.”

“It’s gonna be fun,” she added and noted, “I shouldn’t have said any of that.”

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