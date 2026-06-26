‘Dancing With the Stars’ Legend Dead at 82: RIP to Harold Wheeler

Harold Wheeler, a prolific Broadway orchestrator, composer and conductor who also served as musical director on Dancing With the Stars for 17 seasons, has died. He was 82.

Wheeler’s death was announced by longtime family friend, Broadway producer Lamar Richardson, who said Wheeler died in his home on Wednesday after a lengthy illness.

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Wheeler received a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater in 2019 and earned Tony nominations for orchestrations throughout his career for Broadway productions such as The Life (1997), Little Me (1999), Swing! (2000), The Full Monty (2001), Hairspray (2003) and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (2005).

From the inception of Dancing With the Stars in 2006 until 2013, Wheeler was the musical director and composer of the show. He parted ways with the reality dance competition when producers controversially decided to pivot to increasing use of recorded music rather than live band music. Former American Idol bandleader Ray Chew took over Wheeler’s job after he left.

UNITED STATES – MAY 08: DANCING WITH THE STARS -“Episode 408A” – The seventh couple will be dismissed on “Dancing with the Stars the Results Show,” TUESDAY, MAY 8 (9:00-10:01 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Carol Kaelson/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Former DWTS pro and current judge Derek Hough memorialized Wheeler with a heartfelt Instagram tribute on Thursday, writing that he “helped build so much of the magic we all know.”

“From the Oscars to countless iconic shows, he was a legend,” Hough continued. “I’ll always remember sending him ideas in my early seasons and that fun moment when Shawn [Johnson] and I tumbled right into his band pit. Harold, thank you for the music, the kindness, and the memories. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Former DWTS host Tom Bergeron also paid tribute to Wheeler. “Nothing gave me greater pleasure than making him & his orchestra break up during dress rehearsals,” Bergeron quipped on Instagram. “Well, that & basking in the brilliance of their talent. RIP my friend.”

Born William Harold Wheeler Jr. on July 14, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri, Wheeler started his career in the ’60s as the musical director for composer Burt Bacharach – a job that Deadline reports is often credited as the first for a major pop act to be held by an African-American man.

He provided musical arrangements for acts like Tony Orlando and Nina Simone, and even served as a conductor of the opening and closing ceremonies for the 1996 Summer Olympics. In 2004 he was named Music Conductor for the 76th Academy Awards, and three years later was named the music arranger for the 79th Oscars.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Harold Wheeler poses with his Lifetime Achievement Tony during the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

His screen credits throughout the years included The Magical World of Disney, the 1993 Presidential Inaugural Gala for Bill Clinton, The Jacksons: An American Dream, Homefront, and various awards ceremonies. He was also involved in Broadway-to-TV specials for Hairspray, Dreamgirls and Love! Valour! Compassion!

As far as recordings go, he had many credits, including the arranger, conductor and producer for Simone’s 1971 album Here Comes the Sun, and played piano on Bruce Springsteen’s songs “Blinded By the Light” and “Spirit In The Night” in 1973.

His impressive Broadway career spanned 31 credits, including Promises, Promises, Coco, Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death, The Wiz, Leader of the Pack, Dreamgirls, Carrie, The Life, Side Show, Hairspray, Lennon, and Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.

In addition to his Lifetime Achievement Tony, Wheeler received a 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award from the NAACP Theatre Awards.

Wheeler is survived by his wife Hattie Winston, an actress he met when they both attended Howard University. Other survivors include daughters Marian and Samantha as well as grandchildren.