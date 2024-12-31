Kate Beckinsale Reveals Her Own Infuriating Experiences Making Movies Amid Blake Lively’s Lawsuit

Kate Beckinsale is opening up about her own experiences with harassment in Hollywood while reacting to Blake Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The Underworld star, 51, said she was “grateful to Lively for highlighting this is not an archaic problem no one is facing” and that this is a “continuing” issue.

Looking back on her own poor treatment on set, Beckinsale said there was one production on which she was referred to as “that c—t” because she called out a male co-star who was “drunk every day” at work.

“He was going through something. I have sympathy for that, but I was waiting, as was the crew, for six hours a day for him to learn his lines,” Beckinsale said. “It means I’m not getting to see my daughter in the evenings the whole movie. The studio’s response was to give me a bike so I could ride around the studio lot while I was waiting. And then, of course, I was called a c—t and a b—h. During a take I was called a ‘stupid b—h.’”

The Pearl Harbor actress also said there were two films for which she was put on “such a strict diet and exercise program” that she “lost [her] periods altogether.” And on one of her action films, Beckinsale said she was physically injured by a male co-star during a fight scene and ostracized by the rest of the cast when she mentioned her injury.

“There’s a certain kind of actor who gets a thrill out of legally being able to harm a woman during a fight sequence,” she explained. “And I was harmed, to the point where there were MRIs proving it. I was gaslit and made to feel like I was the problem and blamed and left out of cast dinners as soon as I mentioned there was a problem.”

The Van Helsing actress also said there was once a photoshoot that she was “forced” to do “the day after I had a miscarriage.” She remembered saying, “I can’t. I’m bleeding. I don’t want to go and change my clothes in front of people I don’t know and do a photoshoot. I’m bleeding out a miscarriage,” only for a publicist to tell her, “You’ll have to, or you’ll be sued.”

“This is going on. This has been going on forever. I have 47 million stories similar to this,” Beckinsale continued of the harassment women often face in Hollywood. “I was 18 and felt up by somebody that I really trusted on a crew. I went to the lead actress, who was known for being a supporter of women, and said this is happening and was told, ‘No, it didn’t.’ I went to another actress and said I’d just been assaulted by this man and told, ‘No, you haven’t been.’”

“If you mention it, you’re f—ked,” she added. “It’s supposed to be, you absorb it and somehow you’re the homie. That has to stop. I am grateful to Blake Lively for highlighting this is not an archaic problem no one is facing. This is continuing. When it does happen a machine goes in place to absolutely destroy you.”