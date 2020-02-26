Lindsay Lohan's Ex Boyfriend Harry Morton's Official Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of Harry Morton's death has been officially revealed. The celebrity restaurateur had died unexpectedly at the age of 38 last November. According to Radar Online, Morton's cause of death was ruled to be natural causes. Specifically, probable cardiac arrhythmia due to myocardial bridging with coronary artery atherosclerosis.

There was also no indication that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The entrepreneur had previously undergone surgical correction for a deviated septum, however, there was no evidence of meningitis, cerebral abscess, or endocarditis.

Not long after his death in late 2019, Lindsay Lohan, who dated Morton for a spell, posted a tribute to her ex on Instagram. "Best Friends. Best Life," she wrote in the caption, along with a pic of the two at the Venice Film Festival back in 2006.

Morton's family had previously released a statement indicating that Dr. Kathy Magliato had found that he "had calcification in three main arteries and suffered sudden cardiac death -- an unexpected death caused by loss of heart function."

Lohan and Morton dated in 2006. Despite the fact that she was only 20 and he was 25 a source told PEOPLE "they get along great and have a lot in common."

The couple were spotted together throughout the summer of 2006, though they had broken things off by late September of that year.

Not long after Morton's death, Pink Taco, the fast/casual Tex-Mex chain he founded, issued a statement on his passing to TMZ.

"Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Along with Lohan, Morton had headline-grabbing flings with Demi Moore, Britney Spears and Jennifer Aniston over the years.

Lohan, meanwhile, announced on New Year's Eve Live this year that she plans to return to the U.S. after living abroad.

"I'm managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I'm doing something soon in this new year. And, you know, just taking back the life I've worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys."

The Mean Girls star also had fans wondering if she has a new boyfriend thanks to a now-deleted Instagram caption she made on Feb. 7, although the post itself is still there.