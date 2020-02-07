Lindsay Lohan Sparks Romance Rumor After Announcing She Has a 'Boyfriend' in New Instagram Post

Does Lindsay Lohan have a new man in her life? The Mean Girls actress appears to have gone public with a new beau on Instagram after sharing a photo with sister Aliana, her mystery man and some friends on a night out.

View this post on Instagram 😄 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 6, 2020 at 11:06pm PST

"[Aliana] lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader [heart emoji] such a magical night," Lohan wrote alongside the photo, which she quickly deleted and reposted with a simple smiling emoji.

While fans speculated the man to Lohan's left was her boyfriend, the actress didn't tag anyone but Bastille's Dan Smith, who stood far off to the right of the photo.

"Why’d you delete the caption, thought it was really heart warming?" one of her followers commented on the reposted photo.

"I saw that too..." another responded. "I asked if that was actually her [boyfriend]... I'm happy for her if it is...she deserves to be happy."

People seemed to notice the effect Lohan's new relationship appears to be having on her, with one follower commenting, "You look so good and happy!"

Lohan hasn't spoken further about the romance rumors, but did take to social media Friday to send a special message to Southampton High School, which is putting on an on-stage performance of Freaky Friday, the 2003 movie starring Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as a body-switching mother-daughter duo.

"Hi Southampton High School. It’s Lindsay Lohan," the actress said in a video she shared to Instagram from her car. "I just want to say it’s such an honor and a thrill that you guys are doing my film 'Freaky Friday.' … It’s such a privilege and an honor, and follow your dreams. I know you’re gonna do a great job. I hope you're the best. God bless you."

Photo credit: Getty / Santiago Felipe