Channing Tatum and Girlfriend Jessie J Enjoy 'Dance Party Saturday' Playdate With His Daughter Everly

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are enjoying a family weekend with Everly, Tatum's daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Everly appeared in several cute videos Jessie J shared on her Instagram Story Saturday. The "Laserlight" singer also had a fun "dance party Saturday" with Everly.

.@JessieJ shares adorable video of her playing with @ChanningTatum’s daughter Evie. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/WjRRxWOFbE — JESSIE J NEWS (@JESSIEJNEWS_UK) February 22, 2020

In one clip, Tatum, 39, and Everly, 6, are shown having fun with a virtual reality video game at an arcade, reports Us Weekly. "A whole mood," Jessie captioned the clip, in which Tatum asks Everly, "Has yours stated yet?" Jessie also captioned the clip "Superdad."

Late, Jessie shared a clip of herself dancing with Everly during a "dance party Saturday." The two pulled on a scarf, but they pulled a little too had and knocked over a glass of celery juice.

"Scarf – 1. My turn – -4 lol. Celery juice- 0. Evie- 100," she captioned the video.

Like he parents often do, Jessie protected Everly's privacy by obscuring her face. For the dance party clip, she used a unicorn sticker to keep fans from seeing Everly's face.

Tatum and Jessie stated dating in 2018 and split late last year. However, last month, the two rekindled their romance. On Jan. 24, he shared a photo of the couple dated Jan. 22 on Instagram, confirming they were back together. "Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out," he wrote in the caption.

Tatum was previously married to Dewan for almost 10 years before they split in October 2018. They finalized their divorce just last week. As pat of the deal, the two agreed to use the app OurFamily Wizard to help arrange a schedule for Everly, reports Us Weekly. The couple agreed to split Everly's time with he parents during the week and will alternate weekends. They will split holidays by odd and even yeas and will try to celebrate her birthday together.

"Unless the parties agree to spend time on the minor child's birthday together for a joint celebration, each party shall be entitled to spend time with the minor child on her birthday every year," the documents read. "The parties shall use their best efforts to include the other parent in any planned birthday party for the minor child."

Meanwhile, Dewan is expecting her fist child with actor Steve Kazee. The two got engaged on Feb. 18.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Dewan wrote on Instagram, next to a romantic photo showing the couple and her big engagement ring.

Photo credit: Getty Images