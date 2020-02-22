'Jackass' Star Steve-O Seems to Confirm Involvement in New Movie With 'Count Me in' Photo

The upcoming Jackass movie might have one of its biggest stars returning for another set of wild stunts. While it had been reported that Steve-O wasn't on board for a potential fourth entry in the MTV reality stunt series earlier in the month, the star has put rumors to rest it seems with one photo.

Clad in a jacket with his name and the Jackass crossbones crutches logo, Steve-O posted a photo where he said he was "proudly wearing" the jacket on Friday night. He closed it with the hashtag "count me in."

Back in January, Steve-O wasn't sure he'd be called upon for the fourth installment.

"It has been greenlit by Paramount Pictures, yeah. They say March of 2021. But they haven't given me an offer that I can really take seriously yet," he said at the time. "Not to be rude or anything but... I don't have a contract yet. So we'll see."

Deadline had reported the film was in the works back in December but details were sparse at the time.

The series hasn't seen the big screen since 2013 with Bad Grandpa, billed a Jackass Presents production. The last official Jackass film, Jackass 3D, dropped ten years ago and closed out a decade of Jackass films that started in 2002.

According to Deadline, the franchise has made $335 million worldwide and made stars out of Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, and Steve-O. It also drew cameos from names like Brad Pitt, Tony Hawk, and even Rip Taylor at the close of the original film.

So far, Johnny Knoxville was the only member of the cast to officially sign up, with involvement from Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine implied. All three helped create the series for MTV and have been involved in all the films to this point.

Knoxville was quoted back in 2018 that any possible revival would "bring in some new younger guys — just to bring some fresh blood into it." This has led a few to assume that Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Bam Margera might not make a return.

There is also the question of Margera's involvement given his recent battles with addiction and the loss of best friend Ryan Dunn. Still, Steve-O's potential confirmation and his clean lifestyle might change the outlook for the fourth film.

"I'm rooting for all the bros. It's just a weird situation," Steve-O said back in January. "But I love all my Jackass buddies, and I just gotta do it differently this time. They gotta fix it [laughs]."

Jackass 4 is announced for a March 5, 2021 release date.