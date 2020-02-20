Heather Parkhurst, 'Beverly Hills Cop' Actress, Mauled by Her Pitbulls and Social Media Takes Sides

Beverly Hills Cop actress Heather Parkhurst had to be hospitalized this week, after being mauled by her pitbulls, and the situation has social media users taking sides. According to TMZ, Parkhurst's fiance Mark Nason said that, on Friday night, Parkhurst was petting their 7-month-old pitbull, when their 8-year-old pitbull appeared to get jealous and started growling. The dogs lunged to attack one another, but Parkhurst's arm was caught in the fight, causing her to suffer some violent injuries. Doctors stitched her up, and inserted some pins, but as of Tuesday she remained hospitalized.

New of the mauling has divided social media users, as some sympathize with Parkhurst, but others have expressed that they do not believe she should ever had the pups to begin with.

