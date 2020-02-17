Kate Middleton Reveals 'Terrifying' Details of First Post-Birth Photocall

Kate Middleton is revealing a few "terrifying" details of her post-birth experience in a first ever appearance on a podcast since becoming the Duchess of Cambridge. During her discussion on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Middleton gets candid with her fans on how she truly felt about the public photocall outside Lindo Wing shortly after giving birth to she and husband Prince William's first child Prince George in 2013.

"Yeah, slightly terrifying, slightly terrifying, I'm not going to lie," she admitted, before explaining why she and William decided to follow the tradition.

"Everyone had been so supportive, and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about. And, you know, we're hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important. But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions."

Something else she revealed is her dislike of wanting to stay in the hospital any longer than she had to. It was no secret that Middleton suffered from terrible morning sickness during her first pregnancy, so staying inside the hospital following giving birth, was not something she wanted to do.

"I was keen to get home because, for me, being in a hospital, I had all the memories of being in hospital because of being sick [with acute morning sickness] so it wasn't a place I wanted to hang around in. So, I was really desperate to get home and get back to normality," she explained.

While she recalled her scary experience being a first-time mom in the royal life, she also reminisced on what it was like for her growing up and how important the early years of life were to her and how she implements what she learned into her parenting style today.

Photo credit: Chris Jackson/Getty.