'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman Posts Emotional Plea to Late Wife Beth on Valentine's Day

Former Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman recently took to Instagram to post an emotional plea to his late wife Beth on Valentine's Day, and the heartbreaking message has fans showering the post with comments. Over the holiday weekend, Chapman shared a photo of Beth and captioned it, "How I wish upon a star where are YOU BETH WHERE ARE YOU !!" Fans have been rushing to offer the reality TV star support, with one writing, "Duane she is all around you. She is in the air you breathe, When some one says something that catches your attention that reminds you of her it’s her way of telling you your not alone. I am a firm believer!!"

"She’s watching over you and with you always big daddy! I’m so sorry you’re hurting," wrote another user. "Give it to god and be still. Let him work, just believe and keep your faith!!! Love and hugs to u Duane!"

"Hope you feel her in all your moments. May those memories of love you so deeply shared for each other carry you when you need it most," offered someone else.

"Sorry Dog. Hope ur heart heals. Very sweet how much u loved her. I've had a lot of loss and although u want them so badly back u have to keep living for the living. Prayers Dog!!" commented one more fan.

"I know this is real account because her pic and those right now felt like Duane Chapman’s real heart and feeling. I just felt it when I opened up my Instagram and it was the first post I saw. There will never be enough words that I can say to you or any of your family members who loved this Diva the way that you all do," a fifth user wrote.

The user continued: "Myself like the rest of the fans have been with u all throughout the years even if u all didn’t notice us. We love you all more than you all know. Everything will be in okay in time. I promise. Love you and your family and I will continue to pray for you all."

"She is watching over you. She is in your heart and every once in a while you feel her sitting next to you. You and @mrsdog4real have a timeless love. Spend time with the family - it made her really happy to see everyone together," one last fan wrote.

Beth passed way in 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was 51 years old at the time of her death.