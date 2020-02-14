Adele Photos Surface of Songstress Shouting While on the Phone

Adele appeared to be having a difficult conversation on the phone as the singer was photographed by The Daily Mail shouting into her cell while stepping out of a car at Heathrow Airport on Thursday afternoon. Sporting an all-black casual ensemble, Adele appeared to be gesturing wildly, including at the camera, having arrived back in London after partying at Beyonce and Jay Z's Oscars after-party Sunday.

The "Hello" singer has been in the spotlight even more than usual recently after she debuted significant weight loss at Drake's Halloween party in October.

In June, a source close to the musician told The Daily Mail that Adele had a whole new lease on life after her split with Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Angelo. "Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo," the source said.

"She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her," they added. "It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life."

In early January, Adele addressed her weight loss in a conversation with a fan at a restaurant in the Caribbean, who spoke later with PEOPLE about their conversation.

"A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, 'So what can I do for you girls?'" the fan said. "She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it's such a crazy positive experience. She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident."

Adele certainly made an impression on the fan and her friends.

"We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably," she continued. "It was a really positive experience. It was really cool."

Photo credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur