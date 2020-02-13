Peek Inside 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco's $4.8M Sumptuous Tarzana Mansion
Kaley Cuoco has been a California girl her whole life — she was born in Camarillo and most recently lived in Tarzana, residing in a 7,977-square-foot home spread across its three-quarter-acre lot, via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, are currently building their dream home, which is reported to be an equestrian estate in Thousand Oaks, so Cuoco's Tarzana pad is now on the market for $4.895 million. The home, which Cuoco bought from Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom for $5.5 million in 2014, is a gated Mediterranean villa with tropical landscaping perfect for a quintessential California vibe.
Scroll through for more shots of the gorgeous house.
The home affords its occupants privacy thanks to mature thick hedges and trees that follow the property line from the entrance gate to encircle the entire property. Behind a large motor court, its entrance opens into a two-story foyer with a curved staircase and starburst chandelier, and inside are six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom includes fireplace, three walk-in closets and French doors that open to the terrace.
The living room's standout features is a swinging settee suspended from the ceiling by ropes, and the walls are covered with black-and-white textured coverings that also extend to the ceiling. The floor is marble and several windows offer views to the lush greenery outside.
The whimsical décor extends into the kitchen, where a cracked silver pattern covers the ceiling and a geometric silver pattern adorns the walls. There are white countertops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, and bar seating faces a large television and a fireplace and opens to the family room.
The formal dining room retains the home's contemporary feel, with jewel-toned velvet-backed chairs flanking a glass table and thick beige curtains over the windows and French doors. There is also built-in shelving and a detailed ceiling.
The property features a large patio for entertaining as well as a full-covered outdoor kitchen with bar seating. There are also multiple shaded seating areas and a fire pit for entertaining at any time of day during any of California's varying temperatures.
A California home is not complete without a pool, and this one is a done in stone, flanked by striped chairs and umbrellas for guests to relax and enjoy the view. There's also a spa, and palm trees circle the estate to complete the sunny setting.
Photo Credit: JC Olivera/WireImage / Keller Williams/Top10RealEstateDeals.com