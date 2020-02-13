Peek Inside 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco's $4.8M Sumptuous Tarzana Mansion

Kaley Cuoco has been a California girl her whole life — she was born in Camarillo and most recently lived in Tarzana, residing in a 7,977-square-foot home spread across its three-quarter-acre lot, via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, are currently building their dream home, which is reported to be an equestrian estate in Thousand Oaks, so Cuoco's Tarzana pad is now on the market for $4.895 million. The home, which Cuoco bought from Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom for $5.5 million in 2014, is a gated Mediterranean villa with tropical landscaping perfect for a quintessential California vibe.

