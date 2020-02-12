Jennifer Aniston Spotted Leaving Restaurant Just Moments After Ex John Mayer

Jennifer Aniston is making headlines once again for a possible run-in with one of her exes. The Morning Show actress and John Mayer were both seen exiting the Sunset Tower Hotel after being caught by eyewitnesses and paparazzi. According to one source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight, the singer was waiting outside for his car around 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 6 before going back inside. Aniston walked out moments later and got inside of her Range Rover but "they both headed in the same direction" however, it's unclear where each other them went after.

The eyewitness adds, "Jen may have been with friends" because her close friend Molly McNearney was also inside the establishment and seen leaving, but not together. It was also unclear if Mayer "was there with anyone." The former couple dated from 2008 to 2009 after meeting each other at an Oscars party.

Aniston seems to have a trend of ending on a good note with her exes seeing as both Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux have nothing but sweet things to say about their ex-wife. Lately, Aniston and Pitt have been having several run-ins at red carpet events and award shows, with sources even saying they've been casually hanging out at group gatherings as well. Fans and celebrities alike have been excited to see the two reunite, some even hoping they'll end up back together.

One of Aniston and Pitt's reunions took place at the 2020 SAG Awards where they two were caught with big smiles on their faces as they congratulated one another on their awards. Their heartfelt moment was caught on camera as they hugged one another. Aniston was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the Apple TV + series The Morning Show, while Pitt for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As for Aniston and Theroux, the director just wished her a heartfelt happy birthday on Tuesday for her 51st birthday. Although the two decided to go their separate ways in 2018, he's continued to show his love and support for her on her special day each year. Aniston also opened up about her marriages in 2018 saying she found both of them [Theroux and Pitt] to be "successful" but in the end, both parties involved at the time simply wanted happiness and sometimes that runs its course in a marriage. Since then, she's remained in communication with both of them it appears.

Photo credit: Greg DeGuire/Getty.