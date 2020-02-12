Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Welcome New Family Member Following Kirk Douglas' Death

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have welcomed a new member to their family, revealing the new arrival on Instagram on Tuesday. The two actors are now parents to a puppy named Taylor, who Zeta-Jones showed off with a video montage of photos of the tiny puppy.

"Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world," she wrote, adding in the comments in response to a fan that Taylor is a Maltipoo.

Taylor's arrival comes after Douglas' father, Kirk Douglas, died on Feb. 5 at age 103. Michael first shared the news of Kirk's death on Instagram that day.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael's post began. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," he continued. "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas."

Zeta-Jones shared multiple posts in tribute to her father-in-law including a black-and-white photo of herself kissing the legendary actor on the cheek.

"To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life," she captioned the image. "I miss you already. Sleep tight..."

Alongside a second photo of Kirk and Michael, Zeta-Jones wrote, "Michael joins me in thanking you all for your overwhelming love,kind words and prayers since the passing of my father in law Kirk. My whole family appreciated every word. Love to you all."

