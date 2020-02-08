Shannen Doherty: 'Charmed' Co-Star Holly Marie Combs Slams Critics Questioning Lack of Public Support Amid Cancer Struggle

Holly Marie Combs is here to set the record straight. The Charmed alum clapped back at those who were questioning her lack of public support for former co-star Shannen Doherty after her recent admission that she has stage four breast cancer. While several of Doherty's famous friends flooded social media with messages of support, Hollywood Life noticed that Combs took to Twitter to address her critics.

Let’s get one thing straight. I don’t use social media to send messages to people I’ve known for 30 years. You can. But I don’t. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 7, 2020

Not long after, Combs quote-tweeted a video of a cat cuddling a teddy bear, writing: "This. Cuz Twitter is filled with idiots."

Combs isn't the only celebrity who took a more low-key approach to wishing Doherty well. Jason Priestly, who played Doherty's twin sister on the iconic '90s soap opera Beverly Hills, 90210, admitted he reached out to his former co-star, though he understandably hasn't heard back yet.

Combs starred alongside Doherty in the original version of Charmed, which premiered on The CW back in 1998. Doherty left the show after Season 3, and was replaced by Rose McGowan.

Along with Doherty's diagnosis, which comes just three years after she was told her cancer was in remission, the actress is also suing State Farm Insurance. According to court documents, Doherty's attorney argues that she's unable to spend "her remaining years peacefully in her home" due to the lawsuit, which involves the cost of repairs to her California home after the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

"My house was severely damaged," Doherty told ABC News. "You walked in the house and it just reeked of smoke. I tried, I communicated with my insurance company. I got passed around from claims adjuster to claims adjuster, so I ended up suing State Farm and the result has been one of the most horrific processes I have ever been through."

She added that she hopes the lawsuit will help empower other people to stand up to classic corporate runarounds.

"I want to make an impact," Doherty explained. "I can that impact through this lawsuit and by saying enough is enough with big business and corporations running the little person over. It's not fair and I'm taking a stand for all of us. I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me."