Super Bowl 2020: Shakira Reveals Dance Tutorial Breaking Down Halftime Show Performance

Shakira used her portion of the Super Bowl halftime show to pay tribute to her heritage in so many different ways, one of which was incorporating the Afro-Colombian dance Champeta, which originated in Shakira's home country of Colombia. Toward the end of the performance, Shakira and a large group of dancers dancers broke into a joyous Champeta in a brief dance battle with co-headliner Jennifer Lopez, and now, Shakira has shared a tutorial for the dance on YouTube.

The tutorial offered fans a breakdown of the dance, which Shakira performed during "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" alongside a troupe of dancers. Shakira led the tutorial alongside 18-year-old Liz Dany Campo Diaz, who is a choreographer from Colombia that Shakira introduced to her fans on Instagram shortly before the Super Bowl.

"Do you want to meet the woman who taught me how to dance champeta?" she asked. "This 18-year-old kid, from Barranquilla, is my teacher! She’s fantastic, a hard worker, she supports her entire family and she’s taught me so many things."

Shakira's tutorial has sparked a Champeta Challenge on social media, and contestants include Kelly Ripa, who performed Champeta alongside Shakira's trainer Anna Kaiser in a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

"[Woman Crush Wednesday] with my sisters in the [Shakira] Champeta challenge," Ripa captioned her video. "3 mothers. 7 children. 36 pack [Elsa Collins] [Anna Kaiser]."

Along with Champeta, Shakira, who was born in Colombia and is half Lebanese, performed Afro-Colombian dance Mapalé during the halftime show. She also performed belly dancing during "Ojos Así," her only song to contain Arabic, and that memeable moment in which she wiggled her tongue at the camera was actually a zaghrouta, an Arabic expression of celebration.

"I want to thank Colombia for giving me the mapalé, the champeta, the salsa and the Afro-Caribbean rhythms that allowed me to create the Super Bowl Halftime Show that I dreamed of more than a decade ago," Shakira wrote on Instagram on Monday. In another post, she added, "The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for. We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn't have done it without all of you!"

Photo Credit: YouTube / Shakira