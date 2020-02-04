Shannen Doherty Fans Flock to Her Instagram After She Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Nearly three years after announcing that she was in remission, Shannen Doherty has announced that she is again battling stage 4 cancer. Although Doherty announced the tragic news during a Tuesday morning appearance on Good Morning America, her fans are flocking to her most recent Instagram post, in which she spoke of recovery efforts for the Australia bush fires, to flood the comments section with messages of support.

"Sending you positive energy to fight this beast," one fan wrote on the Monday, Feb. 3-dated post. "You are bigger and stronger than the battle you are fighting. Much love and strength to you."

"I just saw the news," wrote another. "You are so strong and such an inspiration to many. You are a fighter and a giver. You’ve made such an impact on this world for others. I will pray for you that you will get through this and heal. Thank you for what you do for your love for animals as well. I hope you cuddle with your loved animals tonight and every night to help give you strength. You deserve nothing but the best. Thank you for making a difference in this world."

"Shannen, just saw your news on Facebook," commented another. "so sorry to hear... but you've got this... you will beat it again. Sending you a million healing prayers and love."

"You got this!" added a fourth. "Sending prayers for strength."

The flood of new comments comes after Doherty on Tuesday revealed her diagnosis while speaking with Good Morning America's Amy Robach.

"It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I'm stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that's why I'm here," Doherty said. "I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

"I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?'" she continued. "And then I go, well, 'Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do."

Known for roles in Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210, Doherty had first been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In the long battle that followed, she frequently kept her fans up to date, documenting her journey on social media. In April of 2017, she announced that she was in remission.