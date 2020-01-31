'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Super Bowl Plans Without the Patriots Involved (Exclusive)

Super Bowl Sunday has usually been a busy day for Donnie Wahlberg, but with the New England Patriots not involved for the first time in 2016, the Blue Bloods star plans to host a party at home with wife Jenny McCarthy. He also partnered with Frank's RedHot Sauce for a unique online Spin the Bottle contest being played online. In a new interview with PopCulture.com, Wahlberg spilled the beans on his hot sauce-flavored Super Bowl Sunday.

Me and Franks RedHot are “putting that $#!T all over” Twitter — this Sunday.

Join Spin the Bottle on the @franksredhot feed during the Big Game for a chance to win $36,500 & a bunch of other saucy prizes. I #DonnieDare you. #FranksSweepstakes #ad pic.twitter.com/LlUNTYodJ9 — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) January 28, 2020

Wahlberg will not get to be in Miami for Super Bowl LIV, which sees the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers playing for the Lombardi Trophy, but the New Kids on the Block singer still has a lot to look forward to.

"I'm going to be home and doing the spin the bottle game with Frank's during the game," Wahlberg said. "It's going to make the whole weekend fun for me now. I would've been sitting around, been in a miserable mood because I can't watch Tom Brady and the guys win another trophy and now I get to do something really fun and stay home. I don't have to travel to the game. I don't have to get stressed out and have my stomach in a knot."

Wahlberg will be joined Frank's RedHot Sauce for a live-streamed game of Spin the Bottle. There are several different Frank's RedHot Sauce prizes. The grand prize is $36,500, with each dollar representing the number of days the brand has existed.

Wahlberg has had a long love for Frank's, which he says has become his "go-to" topping for everything. It's one of the few condiments he can enjoy while trying to stay in shape for a NKOB tour.

"I know this sounds crazy, I had to get rid of a lot of the condiments and toppings I use because they're not really healthy, and Frank's just became the perfect replacement," Wahlberg said. "I think that's where I really made Frank's sort of my go-to for everything."

Wahlberg said he has a "genuine" love for the hot sauce, and was sure the Spin the Bottle game is "going to be amazing." More importantly, it will help him keep his mind off the game.

"It's going to be a great way for me to not have to care about the football game that usually is the biggest part of my year sports-wise," he said. "So it's going to make Sunday a lot of fun for me."

Wahlberg revealed he loves Frank's so much he puts his own bottles in the Reagan refrigerator in Blue Bloods. He also uses it to get some extra flavor while filming the dinner scenes. He loves putting it on string beans, steak, pork chops or other proteins.

"I tend to sneak Frank's to the set and if you do look in the Reagan refrigerator on Blue Bloods, you will see a bottle of Frank's in the refrigerator," Wahlberg revealed. "It's mine though. It's my personal bottle, not like a prop or anything. That's what I actually use for the family dinner scenes."

Wahlberg can be seen in Blue Bloods, which airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS