Dr. Phil Weighs in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship for 'Royals in Crisis' Special

FOX is set to air a special this week about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their very public transition away from life as senior royals. As detailed on Twitter, Dr. Phil McGraw will even appear on the TMZ special, titled Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis, to offer up his thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In a sneak peek clip from the show, Dr. Phil explains that Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and Markle have a lot in common and that, due to those commonalities, the former actor was always destined to march to the beat of her own drum, just like Diana.

"I mean, let's look at who Harry's mother was and who Harry married," Dr. Phil explains in the clip. "His mother was sassy, beautiful, independent and here he comes and marries this woman that is sassy, beautiful and independent. She was not going to be a member of the flock and just follow along like a sheep."

The daytime talk show host will likely have more to say on the topic when the special premieres on FOX on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

According to Entertainment Weekly, several others will offer their takes on the royal couple, including Lisa Vanderpump, Mark Cuban, and Ryan Seacrest. There will also be plenty of interviews "with real ties to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as the rest of the royals" that will help detail the "tensions that led to a nearly impossible decision for the Queen."

The special will air only weeks after Markle and Harry initially announced their intention to step back from their lives as official, senior royals. Following a discussion with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William, the couple ultimately came to an agreement with the royal family about their future as royals and subsequently released a statement to the public, per E! News.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," the statement read. "As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties. With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations."

"While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty," the statement continued. "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home."

These new changes for Harry and Markle are set to go into effect in the spring.