Prince William Given New Title After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Family Exit

Following a contentious and highly publicized exit from the Royal Family earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure has led to Prince William receiving a new title among the monarchy. According to Kensington Palace, William has been appointed by grandmother, Queen Elizabeth as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

As part of this new title, the 37-year-old royal and father-of-three will be the monarch's representative to the Church of Scotland, attending various official events, while carrying out ceremonial duties.

"The person appointed to the role is a Scottish figure, whose appointment is based on merit and their contribution to society," the statement reads, adding how prior to William being Lord High Commissioner, Richard Scott, Duke of Buccleuch and Queensbury, held the title. Past members of the royal family who have held the title include Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles.

The new title comes fresh off the heels of Harry and Markle officially stepping back as senior members of the royal family. In his first public statement since the news broke over the deal he and Markle reached with the queen matriarch, Harry explained the "great sadness" he has about how everything arriving to where it is now.

"It brings me great sadness that it has come to this," he explained. "The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you."

He added that though he had always "hoped" to serve the royal family, things ended up going differently. He went on to say that "the U.K. is my home and a place I love. That will never change."

In her statement, Queen Elizabeth spoke in great length about the decision to go away from the royal family, and she explained how she respects their decision to go independent.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," the statement said. "I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family," the queen wrote. "It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

