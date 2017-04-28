Zoe Saldana Buys Her Sons’ Clothes From the Girls’ Department and No, It’s Not Weird

Zoe Saldana: ‘I live in space, nobody wants me here on Earth’ https://t.co/WwR2W8Uv94 pic.twitter.com/xQpD5Rjvnc — Indy Film (@TheIndyFilm) April 26, 2017

Zoe Saldana is mom to three boys — 2-year-old twins, Bowie and Cy and newborn Zen — and she’s going to let them wear what they want.

In an interview with Refinery 29, the actress shared that although she has boys, that doesn’t limit her when taking her kids shopping, as she lets them choose what they want to wear.

“We choose it because they need pants, they need shirts, and things like that,” she explained of how she and husband Marco Perego pick their boys’ apparel. “But if they have a preference of a color or a shape or a person or an animal or a story, we will never choose things for them because of their gender. We are very open, so open in fact, that sometimes people mistake them [her sons] for girls because we dress them quite colorfully.”

The 38-year-old previously told People that her boys’ input began with their shoes, as they weren’t too impressed with the more masculine styles offered.

“They just choose what they want to wear,” she explained. “So they have different pairs of glittery, bright pink trainers, and those are the shoes that they always choose. We get them their masculine ones. They don’t like those. They want the glitter, the glitter bright pink ones, and we’re like, so be it.”

“My husband and I, we don’t like to just stick to like the boys’ section,” she continued. “And we like putting leggings on our sons, believe it or not.”

Saldana added that she and Perego like dressing their boys in colorful clothes, and the boys like to wear them.

“So I guess that it starts very young, as children, we gravitate towards color, and sometimes the boys section can just be very like gray and dark,” she said. “So we find ourselves always sliding into the girls’ section, and we have fun.”

