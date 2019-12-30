YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Comforted by Joanna Gaines, Brittany Aldean, and Chelsea Houska After Infant Son Suffers Brain Damage

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach got some much-needed solace from other celebrities on Instagram this weekend. Leach has been sharing her family horror story on social media this week after her son passed away on Christmas day. There with some words of comfort were stars like Joanna Gaines, Brittany Aldean and Chelsea Houska.

Leach is best-known for her YouTube channel, where she vlogs about motherhood, DIY projects and home decor. Sadly, the unfiltered look at her life took a dark turn this holiday season when her 3-month-old son, Crew was found not breathing on Christmas Day. He suffered catastrophic brain damage and ultimately passed away, leaving Leach grief-stricken and inconsolable.

“We are just taking things, minute by minute, hour by hour, although it feels like a daze,” she wrote on Instagram. “The huge amount of support that we have been shown is mind blowing to us, and we truly do feel all of the love and prayers being sent this way.”

Some of that support came from other celebrities — including famous moms. Among them were reality stars like Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff.

“I can’t even,” she wrote with a broken heart emoji. “Pray.”

“I remember meeting your beautiful baby Crew in October,” commented Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines. “Praying for y’all right now.”

“Please pray for this family,” wrote Teen Mom cast member Chelsea Houska. “Send them all your love and support.”

Music stars sent their love as well, including Brittany Aldean, who left a comment on Leach’s post.

“Our family is praying for y’all so hard. Just Heartbroken. I am so so sorry,” it read.

“Sending up prayers for your little Crew,” wrote country star Amber Emily Smith. “Lord give them unexplainable peace heal this tiny body.”

Leach has been sharing updates since Wednesday, when Crew was first hospitalized. As she explained in her initial post, the baby went down for a nap and then somehow stopped breathing. At the time, she was hopeful that he would recover, but in subsequent posts she revealed that the worst had happened.

Crew was put on a ventilator which sustained him for some time, but due to the “catastrophic” damage to his brain, he could not be saved. In her most recent post late on Saturday night, Leach revealed that she is now making funeral preparations for Crew.

“It’s all too much. I’m sorry to vent, but this is my heart. And I need all the prayers to get through this,” she wrote.