Will Blue Ivy Carter Be a Musician Like Beyoncé and Jay-Z? Here’s What Tina Knowles Says

Blue Ivy Carter recently wrapped her second world tour as a backup dancer alongside her mega famous mama, Beyonce. The 13-year-old now has her own fanbase, and according to her grandmother, Tina Knowles, who helped to shape her mother’s career, the teen has a bright future ahead of her, whether that’s in show business following in her famous parents’ footsteps, or beyond.

“I don’t know if that’s her passion,” Knowles told PEOPLE of Blue Ivy at The Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion on Sept. 18. Mama Tina explained that when she was younger, she had nieces and nephews who seemed “good at everything,” while she admitted she “wasn’t good at many things.” She now counts her granddaughter among the talented ones.

“She can do so many things,” the Matriarch author said. “She can paint, she writes poetry, anything she puts her mind to do, she’s good at. So I don’t know what she’s going to do. I think she would be great at music, [she] would kill it. But I don’t think that that’s her passion,” she added.

Blue Ivy has expressed interest in the business since she was a toddler. After performing on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, she also joined her mother as a dancer for her NFL Christmas Day halftime show and on the follow-up Cowboy Carter Tour. Her vocals are also featured on Beyonce’s 2019 single, “Brown Skin Girl.”

Beyonce previously admitted that it was Blue Ivy’s decision to join her on tour. “Blue is an artist,” she told GQ in 2024, noting she was against Blue Ivy being on the main stage with her at first. “She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter and actress. She has been creating characters since she was 3. She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself.”