Why Suri Cruise’s 13th Birthday Party Photos Prove She’s One of Hollywood’s Most Iconic Teenagers

Suri Cruise is now 13 years old, ushering in her teenage years with a public appearance that seems to have everybody talking. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out on Thursday alongside her mom and some friends to celebrate, but for some, it cemented her status as one of the more iconic children in Hollywood.

The teen has been in headlines and gossip columns since birth, partially due to her parent’s connection to the controversial Church of Scientology, but mostly due to their status in the entertainment business.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The birthday marks her real first steps as a public figure on her own, not just as the child of Cruise and Holmes or a piece of their divorce in 2012. Ahead of the birthday, Cruise has appeared at events and taken on important causes with her mother all around the globe according to Entertainment Tonight.

Her step into the spotlight and desire to use her fame to make positive changes around the world are important aspects that mark her as a formidable icon in Hollywood at such a young age.

View this post on Instagram Fun night at #jingleball 💕 @taylorswift 💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

“I do a lot to put perspective on life,” Holmes told TODAY in a 2018 interview. “We help out the homeless. We do small acts of kindness. Again, it’s a daily thing. I don’t over-gift. I don’t inundate my child with a lot of things. We’re trying to raise good humans and some days we’re better at it than others. You don’t always get treats.”

Holmes is always sharing photos of herself and her daughter on Instagram, with one showing the pair visiting the Moria refugee settlement in Greece, meeting with migrants from Afghanistan and other countries affected by war, famine, and other calamities.

But it isn’t all about charity and giving back. That’s just one aspect that gives Suri a boost in the eyes of the media.

She’s met plenty of famous faces around New York City, her home with her mother, and she’s got an inside route to the world of fashion thanks to her mother’s connections with designers like Zac Posen and their travels to fashion events, like Paris Fashion Week.

Entertainment Tonight also points out that the young personality already has a signature style and look, typically not venturing out publicly without a bow in her hair and some sort of flowery sundress. It becomes evident when you look through the photos, including the ones from her birthday party in SoHo.

View this post on Instagram 💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 18, 2018 at 4:49am PDT

“We just focus on what she’s passionate about and how you feel when you achieve your goals,” Holmes told TODAY in reference to Suri’s future. “Be true to your sense of opinions. I listen to her. It’s a daily thing. I try to reward her for her hard work, and not necessarily the results of the hard work.”

Holmes also noted that tabloid attention doesn’t phase her or her daughter. They’ve been through the hurdles and know what to expect at this point, with Holmes telling Town & Country in 2017 that they know it isn’t true, “so we don’t pay attention.”

Apart from these things, she’s also checking all the major boxes you see with many other famous children. She’s soaking up fancy vacations, knows how to command the attention when posing for photos, and she has just enough of her famous parents in her put out that “fame” essence.

There is also her strange relationship with her father. Suri is allotted ten days a month to spend with her father, Tom Cruise, but he has never used them. This is reportedly due to his involvement with the Church of Scientology and Holmes’ status as having fled during their divorce in 2012.

According to recent reports, Suri is allegedly anxious to meet with her father face-to-face and has been trying to contact him through letters, calls, and other means. The pair were last photographed together in 2013, but no reunion has happened since then — at least in the public eye.

That alone is a reason for the teen to command attention from Hollywood. There will always be an element of curiosity that follows Suri Cruise around, making her positive steps even more interesting.

She’s an icon in motion.