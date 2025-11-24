Why Mark Wahlberg’s Daughter Was Recently Hospitalized

Mark Wahlberg is opening up about why his 15-year-old daughter Grace was recently hospitalized. She suffered an arm injury after an equestrian competition.

“She’s doing good,” the actor exclusively told E! News during an interview his The Family Plan 2 co-star Michelle Monaghan. She’s been riding horses since she was a child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was very scary. She’s very brave. She’s tough,” he added. “She just wants to literally get back on the horse,” he continued. “But it was very, very scary.”

He said despite the dangers that come along with the sport, Grace is committed to it. “Always nerve-wracking when she’s jumping,” he added, “especially as she goes up in height quite often…She’s eager to get back.”

Grace shared a carousel of images to Instagram of her from her hospital bed with a sling on her arm, captioning the pictures, “no pressure we will be back.” Days earlier, Grace posted images of herself riding, captioning her Instagram, “Tippy z…looking forward to a big year.”

His latest film, The Family Plan 2, is a sequel to Apple TV+’s 2023 action-comedy. It was released on Nov. 21. The new installment features fellow returning star Michelle and franchise newcomer Kit Harington.

He also opened up about finding balance between his busy career and home life as he remains an active father. “For me, everything I do now, it’s for my kids. It’s for their future,” Wahlberg, 54, exclusively shared with Us Weekly. “I try to find that balance. They came to Australia while I was making this movie [Play Dirty] to visit.”

In addition to Grace, he has three other children: Ella, 22; Michael, 19; and Brendan, 17. “[I’m] trying to find that balance of spending quality time with them,” Mark explained to Us, “and then also being able to fulfill my creative endeavors.”