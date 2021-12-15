‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ Star Reveals Amazing Update on Daughter Following Cancer Diagnosis

Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Ryan Stiles has revealed an amazing update on his daughter following her previous cancer diagnosis. On Friday, Stiles took to Twitter to share a photo of the two of them, announcing in the tweet that she is “cancer free.” Stiles also referred to his daughter as his “hero.”

In response to the thrilling news, a couple of Stiles’ Whose Line co-stars replied, with Colin Mochrie tweeting, “Congratulations! Give her a hug for me.” Greg Proops added, “Fantastic news!” Aisha Tyler, who took over as host of Whose Line in 2013, tweeted,”YAYYYYYYYYYYYY!” Stiles Drew Carey Show co-star Diedrich Bader also commented, tweeting, “EXCELLENT” in all caps, to show his excitement over the news. Finally, legendary actor Mark Hamill also tweeted to Stiles, sending a big “Congratulations” to the improv icon’s daughter.

Whose Line performer Kathy Griffin, who appeared in multiple episodes back in 2002 and 2003, also recently revealed good news regarding a cancer diagnosis. In August, Griffin took to social media to reveal that she’d been diagnosed with cancer, and that she was already going into surgery to have it removed. Just hours ahead of her surgery, Griffin took to social media to shared the news with her fans and followers.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” she wrote in a post shared to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday. “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully, no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.”

Griffin continued, “I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.” She then added, “Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious.”

Concluding her statement, Griffin encouraged her fans to “please stay up to date on your medical checkups. It’ll save your life.” She then signed the statement, “XXOO, KG.” At this time, there is no word on whether or not Griffin’s doctors feel she may require further cancer treatments. This month, Griffin gave fans an update, revealing that she is currently cancer-free.