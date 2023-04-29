Kate Middleton Reveals Rare Connection She Shares With Princess Diana for Prince William

Kate Middleton never got a chance to meet her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, but she does share a surprising connection with her that seems auspicious. During a recent public appearance in Wales, Middleton revealed that she happens to wear the exact same ring size as Princess Diana, meaning that her engagement ring did not need to be re-fitted at all.

Middleton never met Princess Diana and has not said much about her in the public eye, but an Instagram video posted this week showed her discussing their odd jewelry connection. According to a report by E! News, Middleton said in the now-deleted video: "It's the same ring, and it's exactly the same size. It is very special. What an honor to be able to wear it." Middleton added that she thinks Princess Diana would have been a "brilliant grandmother," and said: "We miss her every day."

Prince William proposed to Middleton in 2010 with his mother's blue sapphire ring. The 12-carat gem is surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds. King Charles III offered Princess Diana the ring when he proposed to her in 1981 and she kept it after they divorced in 1996.

Princess Diana remains an icon in the U.K. and around the world as well as the subject of many rumors and speculation. However, even in the brief decades since she passed away the roles she filled in the British monarchy have changed drastically. When Prince William and Middleton stepped up to become the Prince and Princess of Wales last year, a source told E! News that they would approach those roles differently than their predecessors.

The insider said that Middleton "appreciates the history associated with this role, but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path... The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously." They also said that the couple is "focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time."

Previous reports indicated that Prince Harry had kept his mother's ring after her death, but in his memoir Spare, Prince Harry revealed how it came to Middleton. Prince Harry wrote that he never gave Willy that ring because it wasn't mine to give. He had already had it. He'd asked for it after Mummy died, and I'd been more than happy to let it go."