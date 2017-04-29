Watch: Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s Video of Son Henry Waking up From Nap Will Make You Smile

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald‘s son is one happy boy!
Seewald shared an adorable video of her 2-month-old son Henry Wilberforce on Friday after he woke up from his midday nap.
Henry was still sitting in his car seat when the mother of two filmed him smiling back at her when she said hello.
“Hi!” Jessa said to her baby, who gave her the most adorable giggles in return.
“Did you have a good nap?” she asked her little boy.
“Woke up happy,” said the Counting On star. “I love you. You’re so sweet.”
Earlier this month, Seewald, 24, shared a sweet photo of her youngest in the cutest superhero pose after turning two months old. “Superman!” gushed Jessa. “Y’all, Henry turned two months old today!”
