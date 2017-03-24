Watch: Ellen Pompeo Praises Her Baby Nurse Who Helps With Newborn Son Eli

Ellen Pompeo is a full-time working mother of three children. She recently welcomed her newborn son, Eli, five months ago.

The Grey’s Anatomy star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and gushed about her adorable baby boy and new adopted puppy. Pompeo also took the time to praise her baby nurse, Jackie, who helps her through it all. She credits Jackie for making her hectic life more manageable.

MORE: Ellen Pompeo Welcomes Third Child

“I have the most fantastic baby nurse, Jackie, who’s also backstage,” Pompeo said. “Hi, Jackie! She helps me. I’d be nowhere without her, because I work long days and I need help caring for [Eli]. And she’s got my back.”

In addition to her son Eli, the 47-year-old actress and her husband Chris Ivery share two daughters, Stella Luna, 7, and Sienna May, 2.

