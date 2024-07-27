It's an exciting time for fan-favorite television presenter Laura Woods and her boyfriend, Adam Collard. The couple is expecting a baby together. Woods, a broadcaster seen on ITV and TNT Sports, announced the news via Instagram on Sunday, tagging her Love Island star partner in the post.

Woods posted an image of her dog on Sunday, however, it was posing behind a special prop: a sonogram. The medical image, which included Woods' name, showed her upcoming bundle of joy. The U.K. TV personality captioned the image, "Hey, baby," adding an emoji of pink hearts.

The image's comments are turned off, but it received 127, 000 likes. The post was also shared to Collard's account.

This joyous news comes after Woods had a concerning accident back in May. Woods was hospitalized after her face and arm were cut up by glass shards from a broken lampshade.

(Photo: Presenter Laura Woods ahead of the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium in London. Picture date: Saturday June 1, 2024. - Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Just wanted to explain my absence from the telly for a little while, to be totally transparent and avoid any speculation. I had an accident last weekend at a holiday cottage," Woods wrote on Instagram. " I swung a pillow and hit a large, glass lampshade hanging from the ceiling above me, which shattered and cut my face and arms, but luckily missed my eye."

Woods called Collard her "hero" in the wake of the situation for "acting so quickly and not leaving [her] side." She also expressed her thanks to Collard's family for caring for her as she was "petrified." It's unclear if Woods was pregnant at the time of the accident.