True Thompson Birth Certificate Confirms No Middle Name

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl is taking on life without a middle name.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality revealed earlier this week that her almost week-old baby was named True Thompson, and the birth certificate obtained by TMZ Thursday showed that there was no middle name Kardashian was leaving out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cousins North, Saint, and Chicago West, born to Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West, also lack middle names, as does Stormi Webster, born to Kylie Jenner and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

True weighed in at 6 lbs. 13 oz. and was 21 inches long at birth, the documents also revealed.

Kardashian gave birth to True early April 12, and announced the name of her baby Monday.

Kardashian gushed over her baby during the name announcement, and led many to believe that she is still together with Thompson despite his cheating scandal that broke days before she gave birth.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she captioned the photo. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Mom Kris Jenner shed light on the unusual name that same day, revealing it has a history in the KarJenner family.

“I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!” she captioned a photo of pink balloons on Instagram. “FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!”

The birth of Kardashian’s baby came during tough time for the Strong Looks Better Naked author. On April 10, news broke that Thompson had been videotaped kissing a woman at a club in New York City, as well as bringing her back to a hotel. Shortly after that video aired, TMZ published footage from October, when Kardashian would have been three months pregnant, during which he kissed another woman and put his head between the breasts of a third.

The cheating scandal left many wondering whether or not she would give their daughter Thompson’s last name, but the couple did decide to go with Thompson as a surname in the tradition of the other KarJenner daughters.

As for whether the two are still together? There have been mixed reports coming out since before the birth of True. Fans will just have to wait to see what happens.

Photo credit: Instagram / Khloe Kardashian