Tristan Thompson Calls ‘Princess’ Daughter True His ‘Twin’ in Sweet Comment on Khloe Kardashian Photo

Tristan Thompson gushed about his daughter True in the comments section of Khloé Kardashian’s latest Instagram photo of the baby.

Kardashian took to Instagram to share an adorable image of the baby sitting close to a beautifully lit Christmas tree, already showcasing some presents under it.

Kardashian simply captioned the gorgeous image: “Her thighs,” along with four heart-shaped eyes emojis.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player commented on the cute photo of his daughter, making note of how much like him the baby girl looks.

“My princess,” Thompson wrote, along with the red heart princess crown and prayer-hand emojis, as first reported by Us Weekly. He also added the hashtag “#mytwin.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star agreed with her partner, replying to his comment saying: “she is completely.”

Thompson has been praising his children on social media more than ever before. Earlier this month, he celebrated the second birthday of his son, Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, and commenting on how he also shares a resemblance with the basketball player.

“Happy birthday to my son Prince, so blessed the man upstairs chose me to be your pops,” Thompson wrote alongside a series of pictures. “You’re my motivation everyday. Daddy loves you so much!!! #MyTwin”

Kardashian and Thompson have had a difficult year since welcoming baby True in April, just days after photos and videos surfaced of him cheating on the reality star with multiple women. Despite the rough patch, however, reports have claimed the couple is actively trying for baby no. 2.

“She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling,” a source close to the couple told reporters.

“In her head, she and Tristan are fine,” the insider went on to say, then adding that “nothing will stop” the reality TV star from growing a family with Thompson.

The road to reconciliation has not been an easy one, as Kardashian recently responded to a fan saying she will “never understand” why he cheated on her in the first place.

“He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all,” she added at the time.